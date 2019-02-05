Michelle Williams: I went from feeling helpless to feeling helpful

Michelle Williams has said she feels “a responsibility” to other women after her own experiences with a pay gap and the #MeToo campaign.

The Hollywood star was in the headlines last year when it was revealed that Mark Wahlberg earned 1.5 million dollars (£1.1 million) to re-film portions of All The Money In The World to erase disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, while Williams reportedly received less than 1,000 dollars (£728).

Wahlberg then announced that he was donating the money to Time’s Up – a defence initiative set up to help those who have suffered sexual assault, harassment or abuse in the workplace. Williams discussed the #MeToo movement with Elle UK (ELLE UK/ Mariana Maltoni)

Discussing the #MeToo movement, Williams told Elle UK: “I do feel a responsibility.

“It’s been really heartening and rewarding for me to hear from other women; how they heard what I went through and how it gives them an example [of how] to ask for reparation, and to be able to institute that tiny little model in other scenarios.

“That has been really one of the most rewarding things not just of my career, but of my life.

“Also, to have things flipped. Because I went from feeling very helpless, and now I feel helpful.

The former Dawson’s Creek star also discussed her idea of “power” in the wide-ranging interview, saying it was never something she wanted in the way she has “seen it represented”.

“So I think a kind of redefinition of power, what that might mean personally for me, has taken place,” she said.

“I guess I could call it power, or just the ability to support my family in a meaningful way.

“The ability to ensure that the workplace is safe and fair; the ability to make choices not from a place of fear.”

Williams appears on the cover of Elle UK’s March 2019 issue, alongside artistic director Nicolas Ghesquiere.

The March issue of Elle UK is on sale from February 7.

- Press Association