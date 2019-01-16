Michelle Pfeiffer joins Instagram with throwback Batman clip

Michelle Pfeiffer has joined Instagram and shared a classic film clip as her first post.

The Hollywood star shared a throwback clip of herself as Selina aka Catwoman from the 1992 film Batman Returns starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader.

The video shows her in her black latex catsuit, complete with white stitching and teamed with red lipstick, doing backflips towards Batman and villain Penguin.

They stand and stare at her and when they don’t react, she says “Meow” before the building behind her explodes.

She captioned the clip: “MEOW Instagram.”

The bio on Pfeiffer’s profile features a quote from Leonard Cohen, reading: “Forget your perfect offering. There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”

The actress, who was last seen as Janet Van Dyne in Ant-Man And The Wasp, will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, before joining the cast of Maleficent 2 opposite Angelina Jolie.

- Press Association