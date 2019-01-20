Michelle Keegan shares birthday message to Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has shared a birthday tribute to her husband Mark Wright, saying she is “so proud” of him.

The Our Girl actress posted a string of pictures of the TV personality on her Instagram story as he celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday.

“Happy Birthday to my Wrighty”, she captioned an image of the couple together. Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright

Another said Wright was “the most competitive person I know in my life”.

“But never fails to make me smile,” the actress added on a picture of them in front of the Disneyland castle. The couple at Disneyland

One of the pictures was taken on holiday and showed Wright looking out at the horizon with a drink in his hand. Wright enjoys a drink on holiday

“So proud of you xxx,” it said.

Keegan and Wright tied the knot in 2015.

- Press Association