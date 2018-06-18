Michelle Keegan reveals the three make-up products she uses to get her flawless complexion

Whether it’s in pictures from the red carpet, on Instagram or on TV, Michelle Keegan’s skin always looks amazing.

The only possible exception might be when she’s covered in mud playing army medic Georgie Lane in BBC One’s Our Girl – which is fair enough.

But is that flawless face the result of lots of airbrushing and carefully chosen filters? Having glimpsed the 31-year-old’s complexion up close, I can tell you that it’s not.

One more sleep… 2100 hours tomorrow @bbcone #ourgirl #georgielane A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on Jun 4, 2018 at 12:52pm PDT

I caught up with Keegan backstage as she was having the finishing touches done to her hair and make-up before taking to the catwalk to unveil her latest fashion collaboration with Very.

With tawny eyeshadow, rose pink lips and just a hint of blush, she was rocking a beautifully subtle make-up look and that’s how the Stockport-born actress likes it.

“I am a nude gal, I don’t think red suits me,” she says when I enquire about her lipstick preferences. “I think it has to be the right colour of red and I don’t really do that a lot.”

Last night was a dream ✨ @bafta A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on May 14, 2018 at 4:23am PDT

And what about that creamy complexion, perfectly matte but somehow glowy at the same time?

The brunette beauty reveals it’s down to a specific foundation, concealer and powder combination and luckily for us she’s happy to spill the beans.

Here, Keegan shares that skin-perfecting trio plus her other can’t-live-without beauty favourites and why she loves them so much…

(Very/PA)

1. Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, £42, John Lewis

“It’s a really good one, purely because it makes my skin feel quite dewy, it’s not heavy on the skin, it’s got a medium coverage.”

(Giorgio Armani Beauty/PA)

2. Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer, £24



“That’s a really good one for going under your eyes. I use shade ‘Custard’.”

(Nars/PA)

3. MAC Studio Fix Perfecting Powder, £22.50



“Because it blots my skin and it stops it from looking greasy.”

(MAC/PA)

4. MAC Lip Pencil in Whirl, £14



“I like that because it’s in-between nude and blush pink. Sometimes I just wear that with lipbalm and that’s it.”

(MAC/PA)

5. Benefit They’re Real! Mascara, £21.50



“Because it’s a really good mascara. It stays on all day and doesn’t give you black eyes.”

(Benefit/PA)

- Press Association