Michelle Keegan blasts ‘negativity’ surrounding her marriage with Mark Wright

Michelle Keegan has blasted the negativity surrounding her long-distance marriage with Mark Wright as she revealed he has been offered another year in the United States as a TV presenter.

In an interview with The Sun, Keegan, 30, told how she joined her husband in Los Angeles after finishing filming for the fourth series of BBC1’s military drama Our Girl.

Michelle Keegan with husband Mark Wright (Ian West/PA)

Keegan, who shot to fame 10 years ago when playing Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street, spends a lot of time flying between the UK and US and hit out at the critics who focus on the amount of distance usually between her and her husband.

She told the newspaper: “There’s so much negativity behind the fact that if I work away and Mark’s away, it has to be a disaster. That’s the only negative I get from working away.

“I’m quite a positive person anyway so I don’t read all the negativity.”

Keegan revealed Wright, who she married three years ago, has been offered another year in his role as a presenter on celebrity news show Extra, though insisted any decision would be taken between them.

This summer, Keegan will star in an episode of the BBC’s genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?

Keegan discovers a personal connection to suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst, and the episode will form part of the BBC’s Hear Her season to mark the centenary of women being able to vote in the UK.

- Press Association