Michelin starred master chef Joel Robuchon dies

Back to Showbiz Home

French master chef Joel Robuchon has died at the age of 73.

A spokeswoman for Robuchon confirmed his death, with French TV station BFM and newspaper Le Figaro reporting that he died in Geneva on Monday from cancer.

He was named among the best craftsmen in France in 1976, crowned cook of the century in 1990, was one of the cooks at the “dinner of the century”, and, for years, holder of the most Michelin stars in the world.

Robuchon was known for his constant innovation and even playfulness in the kitchen — a revelation to the traditional world of French cuisine.

He had built an empire of gourmet restaurants across the world.

- Press Association
KEYWORDS: World, France, Robuchon, UK, Joel Robuchon, story, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz