Michael Wolff: Jared Kushner and President Trump will throw each other under bus

The author of an explosive book on Donald Trump has said he believes the US president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will be indicted.

Journalist Michael Wolff, who published Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House in January, raised the possibility of Mr Kushner throwing his father-in-law “under the bus” as he faces probes over contacts with Russians.

Speaking at a Waterstones book event with writer Armando Iannucci in central London on Friday, Mr Wolff labelled Mr Kushner and his wife – the president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump – “the two most entitled people on earth”.

He told Iannucci the White House would endure its “bloodiest time in this administration” between now and November when the US holds midterm elections.

Asked if he thought President Trump would ever sack his daughter, Mr Wolff said: “I think that there is a pretty good possibility at this point that Jared will be indicted.”

“So the more direct question is will Trump throw his son-in-law under the bus, and then the corollary to that is will his son-in-law throw his father-in-law under the bus? And I think the answer to both of those questions is yes,” Mr Wolff added.

....If a potential “sicko shooter” knows that a school has a large number of very weapons talented teachers (and others) who will be instantly shooting, the sicko will NEVER attack that school. Cowards won’t go there...problem solved. Must be offensive, defense alone won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

The writer said President Trump’s reaction to the gun debate in the wake of the Florida school shooting was a prime example of him not being fit for office.

“He’s obviously struggling on this gun thing,” Mr Wolff said.

“These people have confronted him and on some level he has been processing this and then he comes out with this idea every teacher is going to … be a gunslinger,” he added.