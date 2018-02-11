Michael Douglas’ troubled son: Family got me through darkest days

The troubled son of Hollywood star Michael Douglas has said the love of his family got him through his “darkest days” in prison.

Cameron Douglas, 39, praised his famous father and his stepmother Catherine Zeta-Jones for standing by him while he was serving a seven-year sentence for drug offences.

“My family never gave up on me, not for one second,” he told the Mail on Sunday, following his release.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Catherine is a scrapper, she’s someone who came from Wales and clawed her way up to the very top through sheer talent and determination.

“She never gives up on anything and she didn’t quit on me. The love of my family got me through my darkest days.”

Cameron is the grandson of screen legend Kirk Douglas, and the eldest child of 73-year-old Michael Douglas – known for films including Wall Street and Fatal Attraction – and the actor’s first wife Diandra Luker.

An actor himself, Cameron has more often hit the headlines for his off-screen antics as he battled drug addiction and had run-ins with the law.

He now credits prison for “making me a man”, adding: “I finally have my priorities in the right order. I want to make my family proud.”