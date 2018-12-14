Michael Buble: It's very dangerous to get that outraged over Christmas songs

Michael Buble has said censoring songs is "very dangerous".

The singer has weighed in on the controversy around the lyrics of 'Baby It's Cold Outside', which he has covered.

The Christmas song has been banned on a number of radio stations over what some call "predatory undertones".

Speaking to Ian Demspey on Today FM, he said people are becoming outraged over everything.

He said: "The song is dated, a lot of songs are dated, the times have changed and we have to change with them.

"At the same time, I think it starts to become very dangerous when you start talking about being that sensitive and that outraged over everything."

- Digital Desk