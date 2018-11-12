Michael Bublé coming to Dublin and Belfast

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé has announced two Irish dates for next year.

The singer will perform at Dublin's 3Arena on June 6 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on June 9.

Tickets from €90.50 including booking fee for Dublin & from £80 for Belfast go on sale on Friday, November 23 at 9am.

Bublé's new album 'love will be released this Friday, November 16.

Last summer, Michael Bublé returned to the stage after a lengthy absence for sold out shows at Croke Park, Dublin and London’s Hyde Park.

Michael Bublé has sold over 60 million records worldwide, performed hundreds of sold-out shows around the globe, and won four Grammys and multiple Juno Awards during the course of his extraordinary career.

Digital Desk