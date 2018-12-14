Michael Buble: Censoring Christmas songs 'such a complicated issue'

Michael Buble has said censoring songs is "very dangerous".

The singer has weighed in on the controversy around the lyrics of 'Baby It's Cold Outside', which he has covered.

The Christmas song has been banned on a number of radio stations over what some call "predatory undertones".

Speaking to Ian Dempsey on Today FM, he said people are becoming outraged over everything.

He said: "The song is dated, a lot of songs are dated, the times have changed and we have to change with them.

READ MORE: Man arrested after being found with huge stash of chocolate

"At the same time, I think it starts to become very dangerous when you start talking about being that sensitive and that outraged over everything."

The singer then said most people don't see anything sinister in the content of the song.

He said: "It's such a complicated issue, you have to be empathetic and sensitive, but at the same time taking away free speech is the start of something very bad.

"I believe that 99% of those beautiful people out there are people who have good common sense, but obviously there's a line."

- Digital Desk