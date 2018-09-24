Metallica announces first Irish show in a decade

Metallica have announced their first Irish date in a decade!

The band's WorldWired Tour has confirmed that they're to play Slane Castle on Saturday, June 8, 2019, as part of an extensive European Tour.

The new dates are Metallica’s first in the UK and Europe since the September 2017 to May 2018 indoor run that broke attendance records in 29 venues across the continent.

Kicking off May 1, 2019 at Lisbon’s Estadio Restelo, the 25 newly announced WorldWired shows across 20 countries include a good dozen cities not visited on those 2017-2018 legs of the tour—including Milan, Zürich, Dublin, Brussels (for the first time since 1988), Berlin, Moscow, Warsaw, Bucharest and Gothenburg, and first ever appearances in Trondheim Norway, Hämeenlinna Finland and Tartu Estonia.

As with most of Metallica’s WorldWired shows, every ticket purchased includes a choice of standard physical or standard digital copy of the band’s 10th and current album, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The free full-show downloads can be obtained by scanning or entering the barcode from that show’s ticket stub at LiveMetallica.com/scan.

Tickets from €89.50 including booking fee go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 28 at 10:00 am.