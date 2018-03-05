Metallic beauty looks ruled the red carpet at the Oscars

The perfect beauty look can make or break a red carpet outfit – and there were some particularly striking hair and make-up creations at this year’s Oscars.

Unlike at the Golden Globes or the Baftas, there wasn’t an unofficial dress-code of all black. This meant that celebs could have a bit more fun matching their beauty looks to their colourful gowns.

One uniting trend at the 90th Academy Awards was metallics, whether it was glittering eyeshadow or striking gold hairpieces. Here are some of our favourite metallic beauty looks we saw on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Margot Robbie’s barely-there make-up look was created by Pati Dubroff, using all Chanel products. A pink glossy link was paired with silvery eyeshadow, which perfectly matched the silver accents on her white Chanel dress.

❄ #margotrobbie #oscars ❄ ROUGE COCO 432 CECILE @WeLoveCoco #workingwithCHANEL #CHANELredcarpetbeauty #WeLoveCoco #makeupbypati A post shared by pati dubroff (@patidubroff) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:05pm PST

If you wanted to achieve something similar to the perfectly tousled waves of Robbie’s hair, the I, Tonya star used Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

J. Law went full 70s glam for the red carpet, with her blonde curls and sharp cat-eyed make-up. This was set off by plentiful, shimmering copper eyeshadow.

Oh, and this was all teamed with a pretty major metallic Dior gown. Lawrence really took this trend and ran with it.

Emma Stone

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Metallics doesn’t always have to mean silvers and golds. Instead, Emma Stone’s make-up artist Rachel Goodwin went for a metallic burgundy eyeshadow along with glossy fuchsia lips.

Cheeky girl! Last year’s #oscars #bestactress winner #emmastone looking powerfully feminine in soft pink blush, metallic burgundy eyes, navy liner and transparent glossy Fuschia 👄 #rachelgoodwinmakeup for NARS #narsissist @narsissist @kiehls #kiehls #sponsored A post shared by Rachel Goodwin (@rachelgoodwinmakeup) on Mar 4, 2018 at 5:19pm PST

Bonus points for the fact that Stone matched the fuchsia belt in her outfit to her lipstick.

Allison Williams

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Allison Williams’s blush Armani Prive gown nailed the princess vibe, and she had the elegant make-up to match. Rose-gold eyeshadow set off her subtle pink shimmering lipstick.

Williams also managed to give us major hair envy with her Old Hollywood loose waves.

Danai Gurira

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Whilst all the looks we’ve covered so far have involved make-up, there was also a huge trend for metallics when it comes to hair accessories.

You might have thought Danai Gurira’s shaved head somewhat limits her in terms of hair experimentation, but she proved this is far from the case. The Black Panther actor added metallic white colouring to accentuate the shaved detailing on the side of her head, which added an amazing edge to her romantic pale pink Gabriela Hearst gown.

Lupita Nyong’o

(Richard Shotwell/AP)

Gurira wasn’t the only Black Panther actor to really bring it with her hair accessories. Lupita Nyong’o also turned heads by weaving gold thread throughout her updo. On her Instagram, Nyong’o says she was inspired by the Amasunzu hairstyles of Rwanda.

This, coupled with her metallic blue eyeshadow, made for one bold beauty look. This is something we’ve come to expect from Nyong’o, who won the 2014 Oscars by pairing her blue princess dress with a now-iconic sparkly headband.

Tiffany Haddish

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Tiffany Haddish set off her Eritrean-inspired gown with a striking gold headpiece, which was a tribute to her late father.

Haddish’s beauty look was also perfectly styled – she wore entirely Glossier, including the new cult product Lidstar. She wore the glittery eyeshadow in Herb and Moon, and it was also modelled by many other celebs on the red carpet, including Greta Gerwig, Tracee Ellis Ross, Maya Rudolph and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The eyeshadow launches today.

Lidstar glistening eye glow. On Glossier.com tomorrow 🌟 On the #Oscars Red Carpet tonight 🏆 #Gloscars A post shared by Glossier (@glossier) on Mar 4, 2018 at 1:04pm PST

.