Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig giggle at Agnes Varda cut-out at Oscars luncheon

A life-size cut-out of French film director Agnes Varda stole the show from Hollywood’s elite at the annual Oscar nominees luncheon.

The event is attended by all of the nominees who traditionally pose for a group photo ahead of the star-studded award ceremony on March 4.

Nominees of the 90th Academy Awards pose for a group photo at the nominees luncheon (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Film director and photographer JR, whose real name has been never made public, took a cardboard figure of his collaborator along to the lunch in her absence.

JR, right, poses with a cut-out of Agnes Varda (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Varda is nominated for the best documentary feature prize for her film Faces Places.

JR took the cut-out of Varda along for the annual class photo, where she was positioned next to Greta Gerwig, who is nominated for her directorial debut Lady Bird, and Meryl Streep, who is nominated for her performance in The Post.

JR, right, poses with a cut-out of Agnes Varda (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

They were joined for the picture by Gerwig’s leading lady, Saoirse Ronan, who is nominated alongside Streep, and their fellow contenders Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Frances McDormand.

Saoirse Ronan, right, pointing at her co-star and best supporting actress nominee Laurie Metcalf (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

Allison Janney, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role opposite Robbie in I, Tonya, seized the opportunity to embrace basketball star Kobe Bryant, who is nominated in the best animated short film category for Dear Basketball.

Kobe Bryant, left, embraces Allison Janney (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

All Oscar nominees are invited for the annual luncheon, which takes place a month before the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The class photo includes the actors, actresses and directors nominated alongside make-up artists, cinematographers, short filmmakers and editors.

Nominees of the 90th Academy Awards (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

The Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre on March 4.