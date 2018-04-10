Mel Giedroyc says she could not do job if husband did not share childcare

Former Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc has said she would not be able to do her job if she did not have a husband who took joint responsibility for the care of their children.

The TV star shares two daughters with her husband Ben Morris.

She will soon be seen in the West End in a revival of the musical Company by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Marianne Elliott, who was responsible for War Horse, The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time and the recent production of Angels In America at the National Theatre.

Broadway actress Patti LuPone, with co-stars Rosalie Craig and Mel Giedroyc (John Nguyen/PA)

The musical will see the central role of a man called Bobby recast as a woman called Bobbi, while a number of other characters will have their genders changed.

Speaking about disparity in pay between genders in theatre, Elliott said it is a big problem.

She told the Press Association: “It definitely is, it is definitely the case for women directors and I could not have done this job if I didn’t have my husband, who is the main child carer.

“He’s an actor, now turned into a producer, but if he wasn’t the one who was able to bring up our child, I just wouldn’t have been able to do it.”

Elliott (second right) with Patti LuPone, Rosalie Craig and Giedroyc (John Nguyen/PA)

Giedroyc added: “Same. I couldn’t do my job without Ben, we do pretty much half and half but you know what it’s like, it’s juggling, it’s who is going to be there for that, who can go to that school concert, that has been our lives for the last 16 years.

“I wouldn’t have it any other way but without him I could not do this job and I thank him every blooming day because it’s wonderful and its a partnership. It feels equal, it feels great.”

Giedroyc, who will also star as Beatrice in a new production of Much Ado About Nothing at the Rose Theatre in Kingston, also shared her excitement about returning to the stage.

She said: “Sue (Perkins, her comedy partner) and I were out on the circuit for seven years before we did Light Lunch so our background is very much live.

Giedroyc and Sue Perkins (PA)

“And I mean getting in a car, actually we couldn’t drive then, we couldn’t afford it, a mate used to drive us to various arts centres around the country.

“We would pay for our own shows, we would put them on, we did everything ourselves, so I’ve always totally loved being on a stage in front of an audience, that is where I feel most happy really.

“So I got slightly distracted along the way with a few little bits and pieces, bits of telly, and it feels amazing to be coming back and doing this, I am genuinely very very excited.”

She added she is particularly excited by her part in Company because it involves eating a brownie.

The previous host of the baking competition said: “There is a baked item in the show, I’m there.”

She added: “If the crumb structure is not perfect I am not going on, that is in my rider.

“Baked goods have a very close place in my heart, the brownie is very good.”

Company will run at the Gielgud Theatre in London from September 26 to December 22 2018.