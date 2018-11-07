Mel B says Spice Girls reunion isn’t about the money: I’m quite rich

Melanie Brown joked about needing the money for the Spice Girls tour before saying: “I’m quite rich. I’m doing it because I love you girls.”

Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Geri Horner and Emma Bunton will perform a six-date, UK stadium tour next year – without Victoria Beckham. Spice Girls (left to right) Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner on the Heart Breakfast Show with host Jamie Theakston (Matt Crossick/PA)

Asked by Jamie Theakston on Heart “Which Spice Girl needs the money the most?”, Brown replied: “Me, because I’m divorced.”

Horner said: “I love her honesty.”

But Brown later told the DJ: “Can I just rectify something? Actually I don’t need the money. I’m quite rich. I’m just doing it because I love you girls.”

The money is “secondary”, she said.

Horner joked that she was more “Granny Spice” than Ginger Spice because of her bra size.

The @spicegirls have just stormed the Heart breakfast studio and taken over! Playing all your fave #SpiceGirls hits... come join the madness! #GirlPower #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/zWXIk93MV4 — Heart (@thisisheart) November 7, 2018

“I’m actually Granny Spice. Nothing has changed, I’ve always been Granny Spice with biscuits in my handbags,” she said.

Chisholm admitted it was “tough” deciding to tour without Beckham “because obviously she is a huge part of the band”.

They said there were “no plans” to perform at Glastonbury.

- Press Association