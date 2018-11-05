Mel B says it’d be a shame if Victoria Beckham doesn’t join Spice Girls reunion

Melanie Brown has said she hopes that Victoria Beckham will join the Spice Girls when they reunite for a new tour, and that it would be a shame if she did not.

The 1990s girl group are set to officially announce details of a 2019 UK tour later on Monday afternoon but, speaking ahead of the announcement, Brown revealed that tickets will be on sale on Friday.

Beckham will be absent from the reunion, which will include Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm and Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell). Mel B on Loose Women (ITV/Loose Women)

Brown, known as Mel B, told ITV’s Loose Women that she has kept the news of the reunion tour a secret for “five, six months” and that “all the wheels are in motion”.

She said: “It’s just the four of us that are fully confirmed, but you know, Vic might join us at some point.”

Asked if Beckham will attend one of the shows and then decide to join them, Brown said: “I hope so, I think it’d be a shame if she didn’t.

“She’s got a full-on life with all of her work commitments and her fashion line and her kids, so, she’s just kind of not committing just yet.”

Brown joked about her Halloween costume last week, where she dressed up as Beckham while holding a sign that referred to her not going on tour with the band.

She said they have a “love/hate relationship” and added: “I think she found it a bit funny, probably hated it at the same time.”

Brown also spoke of the group’s last tour in 2007, and said that it ended early because of her.

“I wasn’t in a very good space within my marriage,” she said, referring to her now ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

“I didn’t feel like I could go on anymore, living this fake world – which was my world – between my marriage, not the girls.

“So, I kind of said to them, ‘I can’t carry on anymore’. I don’t think anybody knows that publicly.

“But I don’t mind taking the blame for it because it was actually my fault it ended and so it’s my fault, I was so determined to get us all get back together, and I’m still determined that it will be all five of us at one point.”

Brown said that the Spice Girls will initially embark on a UK tour, before going on a world tour.

Rumours of a reunion have rumbled in recent days, ahead of a scheduled appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show this Saturday.

Earlier on Monday, Bunton told listeners on her Heart Breakfast radio show that an announcement will be made on social media around 3pm, and that she was “so excited”.

The Spice Girls previously performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998.

The group went on hiatus in 2000 after recording their third album Forever, and are best known for their hits including Wannabe, 2 Become 1 and Spice Up Your Life.

In February this year, all five members of the group met up and confirmed plans to work on new projects together.

In July, Brown confirmed they would reunite this year, but said that one member of the group had been holding up proceedings.- Press Association