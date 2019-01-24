Meghan’s former TV show Suits to end after its ninth season

TV legal drama Suits – which used to star the Duchess of Sussex – will end after its ninth season.

The channel that airs the show in the US made the announcement as the second half of its eighth season was about to hit screens on Wednesday.

Suits, created by Aaron Korsh, follows the fortunes of a fictional New York City law firm and starred Meghan in the role of Rachel Zane from its beginning in 2011 until her final episode in 2018. The Duchess of Sussex used to star in legal drama Suits, which is coming to an end (Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Chris McCumber, president of USA Network and SYFY, said: “Suits has played an instrumental role in our network’s DNA for nearly a decade.

“I and everyone at USA Network sincerely thank Aaron Korsh, our partners at UCP and the entire Suits family for their tremendous creativity, devotion and support over a truly amazing run.”

Current stars of Suits include Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Wendell Pierce, Amanda Schull, and Katherine Heigl.

As well as Meghan, previous stars include Patrick J Adams and Gina Torres.

The ninth and final season of Suits will contain 10 episodes.

- Press Association