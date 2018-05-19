Meghan’s dress ‘simple, stylish and elegant’, experts say

Meghan’s all-important wedding gown has been praised for its “classic” and “elegant” style.

David Emanuel, who designed Princess Diana’s dress for her wedding to the Prince of Wales in 1981, said her dress was “simple, stylish, elegant and understated”.

Mr Emanuel also paid tribute to the “clever” decision to include flora of each of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth on her veil.

Meanwhile another commentator described how she paid “homage to her new British roots” through the choice of designer.

Meghan’s dress is ‘simple, stylish, elegant’, commentators have said (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Choosing British designer Clare Waight Keller – the first female artistic director for French fashion house Givenchy – also gave a message of “empowerment”, according to the editor of the fashion blog Meghan’s Mirror.

Amanda Dishaw said that the wedding gown was “classic, timeless and simple”.

Mr Emanuel said: “The dress is as I predicted – simple, stylish, elegant and understated.

“I think the story is in the silk jewelled veil, it encompasses all the Commonwealth flowers, which I think is very clever.”

Asked what he thought Diana, Princess of Wales, would think of the dress, Mr Emanuel said: “I think Diana would have approved.”

The dress was designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Richard Dennen, editor of Tatler, added: “I thought it was sleek, classic, elegant and demure.

“She has picked a very well respected British luxury designer, at the helm of an aristocratic Paris couture house, which has a fabulous history of working with Hollywood.”

Ms. Meghan Markle is wearing a #Givenchy Haute Couture wedding gown by #ClareWaightKeller to the #RoyalWedding — GIVENCHY (@givenchy) May 19, 2018

Ms Dishaw said: “What a dress. Classic, timeless simplicity.

“We love the empowerment message she subtly made by choosing Clare, the first female artistic director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy.

“It stays very true to Meghan’s love of French fashion which is well-documented but also paid homage to her new British roots.

“And as for the style? It was exactly as we had thought we would see – simple, clean lines in a very traditional cut.

“There was never going to be tons of detailing and lace on this dress.

“And we love that a flower from every Commonwealth country is embroidered on her veil.

“A simple, clean A-line dress was perfectly attuned to the simplicity of her up-do, which held a stunning tiara.”

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Hj79je8glV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Aruna Seth, shoe designer and socialite, said the boat neckline on the white dress was “modern” complemented by traditional long sleeves.

Ms Seth, who designed Pippa Middleton’s shoes for the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: “Meghan is wearing a simple traditional flattering boat-neck wedding dress with long elegant sleeves.

“[It is] chic, sophisticated and expresses her contemporary modern style.

Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Peta Hunt, editor at large for You and Your Wedding magazine, added that the gown was “romantic”.

She continued: “I loved the high boat neck, so modern and with the clean lines.

“This is a silk tulle cathedral length dress and works perfectly in this huge chapel.

“She is definitely wearing the dress and not drowning under a huge gown, it allows her to move, I think really lovely, and hits all the right notes.

“We have always been fans of long sleeves. It’s nice to see a bride in a such a modern classic style.”

For full details of Ms. Markle's Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy wedding dress click here: https://t.co/flDwgm4LUp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Designer Raishma, added: “Meghan clearly went for the more sedate side of Hollywood glamour in her choice of dress – more Grace Kelly than anything ostentatious.

“The veil is the real talking point, the length alone is staggering, with an embroidered scalloped border around the edges.

“The colour is a brilliant white which really created an ethereal entrance.

“There is an air of modesty to the gown with its very simple shape and the long sleeves – ideal for a high profile, chapel wedding.

“I was personally hoping for a showstopper and lot of embroidery and embellishment but this is a beautiful, if very safe gown.”

– David Emanuel is appearing on Harry and Meghan Said Yes? on TLC which is being broadcast on Sunday May 20 at 2pm.

