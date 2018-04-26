Meghan Markle’s former show Suits gets South Korean remake

The US series Suits, which starred Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle, has been remade in South Korea.

It is the first time that the legal drama, which has so far run for seven series, has received an international remake.

The show follows the story of Mike Ross, a university dropout who despite never attending law school finds himself working for a prestigious law firm.

Meghan Markle made her final appearance on April 25 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Markle made her last appearance as Rachel Zane in the two-hour finale of the US version’s seventh series on Wednesday.

She had been in the cast since its debuted in 2011. She announced she would not be returning to the show following her engagement to Prince Harry.

South Korean actress Ko Sung-hee will play Kim Ji-na, who is based on Markle’s former character, in the remake.

South Korean actress Ko Sung-hee will play Kim Ji-na based on Meghan Markle’s character Rachel Zane (EnterMedia Pictures)

The format of Suits was recently sold by NBCUniversal International Formats to South Korean production company EnterMedia Pictures.

The Korean version of the series debuted in line with the two-hour season finale of the American counterpart’s seventh series.