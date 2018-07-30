Meghan Markle's father claims he's been cut off from contacting her

Thomas Markle has said his daughter Meghan has cut him off completely and that he now has no way of contacting his daughter.

The retired lighting director kept silent before the wedding of his daughter to Prince Harry but he now gives regular interviews about his daughter and her new husband.

The American actress got married to Prince Harry earlier this year.

He told the Mail on Sunday: "I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the royal family changing Meghan, they cut me off.

"Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work. I have no way of contacting my daughter."

The 74-year-old even suggested it would be "easier" for Meghan if he died.

Thomas has also claimed that Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana would have been angry at the way he's being treated.

"They [the royal family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry's mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That's not what Diana stood for."

Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

Meghan’s father wouldn’t be the first family member to cause Meghan trouble.

Her half-sister Samantha has often criticised her to the press and is even rumored to be entering the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.

The Duchess of Sussex hasn't had any contact with her paternal half-sister in over a decade.