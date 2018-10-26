Meghan Markle stuns in dress by Kerry designer during Royal visit to Tonga

“I am so excited I can barely hold my phone,” Irish designer Don O'Neill posted on his Instagram as Meghan Markle wowed in one of his custom designs.

The royal couple are on day ten of their 16-day royal tour of Australasia and are currently embarking on engagements in the Polynesian island of Tonga.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted the stunning Ivory crepe gown as she attended an evening reception and dinner with King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauu.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive for a dinner with His Majesty King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipauu 🇬🇧🇹🇴 #RoyalVisitTonga pic.twitter.com/qRlDjwDJum — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 25, 2018

The award-winning designer, who hails from Ballyheigue in Co Kerry, announced the news on his Instagram along with the original sketch her drew up for her.

“Beyond my wildest dreams!! So excited to have created this @theiacouture Ivory Crepe Gown for Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex,” he captioned the post.

O’Neil, who is known by his brand Theia, has also dressed A-List stars such as Saoirse Ronan, Caitriona Balfe and Taylor Swift.

You may remember Oprah’s golden glitter gown that she wore accepting her honorary Oscar in 2010?

That too was designed by, Don O’Neil.