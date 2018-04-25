Meghan Markle set for final Suits appearance

Meghan Markle is set to appear in her final episode of US TV show Suits.

The 36-year-old announced she was quitting the legal drama last year, shortly after getting engaged to Prince Harry.

Her last scenes are in the finale of the seventh series, which will air in America on Wednesday.

The special two-hour episode will see Ms Markle’s character Rachel Zane finally tie the knot with Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams).

A teaser video on Suits’ Instagram page shows Rachel and Mike holding hands at the altar on their wedding day, under a sea of fairy lights.

“After seven seasons, the moment has finally arrived. Don’t miss #MikeAndRachel say “I do” in the two-episode season finale,” the caption says.

After seven seasons, the moment has finally arrived. Don't miss #MikeAndRachel say "I do" in the two-episode season finale, this Wednesday at 9/8c on @USA_Network. A post shared by suits_usa (@suits_usa) on Apr 22, 2018 at 7:45am PDT

Ms Markle, who has played Rachel in the show since 2011, confirmed in her first joint television interview with Prince Harry at the end of last year that she would be giving up her acting career.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change,” she said.

Early in 2018 actor Adams announced he was also exiting the popular series.