Meghan makes surprise visit to Harry’s Sentebale polo match

The Duchess of Sussex will be cheering on her husband when he takes part in a charity polo match – after making a surprise visit to the event.

Meghan made an unannounced appearance at the Sentebale Polo Cup, joining dozens of guests at the annual sporting fixture in aid of Harry’s charity Sentebale.

Among those watching the event, staged at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club, was the duke’s friend and former mentor Mark Dyer, as well as former England rugby star Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall.

The Duke of Sussex and Nacho Figueras arrive at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club in Windsor, with Meghan and Delfina Blaquier (Steve Parsons/PA)

Harry walked into the main enclosure for guests with Sentebale ambassador and polo player Nacho Figueras. The men’s wives followed – Meghan, looking stylish in an outfit by Carolina Herrera, and Delfina Blaquier.

The final members of their group were Sentebale’s chief executive Cathy Ferrier and the organisation’s chairman Johnny Hornby.

The sporting fixture has become an important annual event raising funds and awareness for Sentebale, an organisation which works with children and teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana who are coming to terms with being HIV positive, have Aids or have lost their parents to the disease.

Meghan was wearing an outfit by Carolina Herrera (Steve Parsons/PA)

Later, Harry will play on the Sentebale St Regis team, captained by Mr Figueras, against the Royal Salute team, captained by Malcolm Borwick.

A 2004 gap year trip to the landlocked African nation of Lesotho inspired the duke to set up his charity two years later with the country’s Prince Seeiso, younger brother of King Letsie III.

Their aim was to help youngsters in need and other children who had lost one or both parents to Aids or contracted the disease themselves.

In November 2015, Sentebale opened its £2 million Mamohato Children’s Centre in Lesotho to scale up its Mamohato camps, a residential project providing psychological, social and practical support to children struggling to cope with being HIV positive.

