Megan Barton Hanson has pop at boyfriend Wes Nelson’s DOI partner

Megan Barton Hanson has taken a swipe at her boyfriend Wes Nelson’s Dancing On Ice partner Vanessa Bauer, accusing her of trying to grab headlines by announcing a “tactical breakup”.

The Love Islander slated the skater for announcing her split from her partner on the night of Nelson’s first performance on the ITV programme. Megan Barton Hanson ‘s Instagram Story (Megan Barton Hanson Instagram)

She wrote on her Instagram Story: “@Vanessabauer_skates love that you decide to announce your breakup with your boyfriend on the night of your 1st performance with my boyfriend!

“You’ve never reached out to me once or invited me to watch you train, it pained you to introduce yourself to me last night, you didn’t even look me in the eye LOL.

“Hope the tactical breakup got you the headlines you wanted babe. @wesnelson.”

Hanson was in the Dancing On Ice audience to see Nelson and Bauer skate on Sunday, and some people have accused her of looking a little sour.

But Nelson has defended her on social media, saying it was not reasonable to expect anyone to smile throughout the entire two-hour programme and pleading with fans to drop the chatter about a Dancing On Ice “curse”.

“Give the damn girl a break,” he said in the first message.

“I can assure you she’s fully supportive of me and my career.

“She’s human and can’t smile two hours in a row.” Wes Nelson’s Instagram Story (Wes Nelson Instagram)

A second post said: “Oh and give it a rest with this Dancing On Ice curse bollocks as well it’s laughable.” Wes Nelson Instagram Story (Wes Nelson Instagram)

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

