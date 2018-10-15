Megan and Harry's baby in numbers
Here’s a look at the royal baby in numbers:
2 – "Baby Sussex" will have two homes – Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace and a country hideaway in the Cotswolds.
2 – The Sussexes already have two family pets – Meghan’s beagle Guy, and a new black labrador called Oz.
3 – Baby’s royal first cousins – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
4 – The infant will be the Prince of Wales’s fourth grandchild.
6 – Harry’s place in line to the throne.
7 – The baby will be born seventh in line to the throne.
7 – Meghan starred in seven seasons of the US legal drama Suits as paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane before marrying Harry.
Rachel never backs down without the answer she wants. #Suits #WestCoast pic.twitter.com/0rHhqUKpXu— Suits (@Suits_USA) April 12, 2018
8 – The Queen’s great-grandchildren after the baby is born. Newest additions include Prince Louis and Lena Tindall.
The Queen surrounded by her two youngest grandchildren and her five great-grandchildren #Queenat90 pic.twitter.com/6iprDy0C3j— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2016
8 – The Duke of York’s position in line to the throne after the baby’s arrival. Andrew was born second in line in 1960.
34 – Harry’s age.
37 – Meghan’s age.
41 – Royal births are celebrated with a 41-gun salute.
£7,500 – Cost of a one night stay and delivery package at the private Lindo Wing, where Prince George and his siblings were born, including a suite of two rooms, but excluding consultants’ fees.
£47.4 million – The amount the Queen received from the taxpayer via the Sovereign Grant in 2017-2018 – 69p for each person in the country.- Press Association
