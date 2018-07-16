Meet the three new companions of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who

Fans got their first teaser of the new series of Doctor Who during yesterday's World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Series 11 will see Jodie Whittaker taking up the lead role as the first female Doctor.

The teaser gave us a quick look at the new Time Lord and also introduced us to her three companions.

In the upcoming series, spearheaded by Chris Chibnall, the Doctor will travel through space and time with sidekicks Graham, Ryan and Yasmin, played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Three companions will surely make the TARDIS feel a bit cramped, but then it is bigger on the inside.

Needless to say, fans of the long-running sci-fi series were very excited by the short clip.

THIS LOOKED SO GOOD. I LOVED IT SO MUCH! I NEED MORE! 😭😭😭



What were your thoughts?? #DoctorWho #DoctorWhoTrailer pic.twitter.com/xoULTU7hE1 — The Women of Who (@TheWomenOfWho) July 15, 2018

The series of #DoctorWho LOOKS absolutely beautiful. Cinematography on point — Nick Brent 🎬 (@thenickofit) July 15, 2018

Look at the queen of the universe 😍🙌🏻 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/AFhSlxWW9N — Natali (@nati2o1o) July 15, 2018

EVERYTHING LOOKS SO FRESH AND I AM SO FLIPPING READY FOR MORE! #doctorwho — Octavian (@nothelios6) July 15, 2018

Doctor Who series 11 will kick off sometime in Autumn of 2018.