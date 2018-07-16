Meet the three new companions of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who

Back to Showbiz Home

Fans got their first teaser of the new series of Doctor Who during yesterday's World Cup final between France and Croatia.

Series 11 will see Jodie Whittaker taking up the lead role as the first female Doctor.

The teaser gave us a quick look at the new Time Lord and also introduced us to her three companions.

In the upcoming series, spearheaded by Chris Chibnall, the Doctor will travel through space and time with sidekicks Graham, Ryan and Yasmin, played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Three companions will surely make the TARDIS feel a bit cramped, but then it is bigger on the inside.

Needless to say, fans of the long-running sci-fi series were very excited by the short clip.

Doctor Who series 11 will kick off sometime in Autumn of 2018.
KEYWORDS: Doctor Who, BBC, Jodie Whittaker

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Showbiz