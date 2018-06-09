Meet the new Love Island hopefuls set to enter the villa on Sunday

Three new Islanders are set to shake up the line-up in the Love Island villa on Sunday.

Models Megan Barton Hanson, 24, and Charlie Frederick, 23, will enter along with 26-year-old LADbible presenter Josh Denzel.

“Spiritual” Barton Hanson already has her sights set on Niall, whose mouth she admires, and Eyal.

“Normally I go for older guys but both of them are so attractive,” the model, who likes yoga and once dated a footballer, said in a pre-entry interview.

When one Islander leaves, there's another three banging on the door... Meet Charlie, Megan and Josh, coming to #LoveIsland this Sunday night on @itv2! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/pOOyXgz4cS — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 8, 2018

The Essex hopeful is looking for someone to make her laugh, as well as a man who can get a good conversation going, following a “disastrous” recent date.

“The last online dating app date I went on I was egged in the face! We went from one bar to another and en route these youngsters threw an egg at my face,” she said.

“We had to go back to his house so I could have a shower and wash my hair.”

Meanwhile Denzel, from North London, hopes to get the ladies’ attention with his style, smile and dress sense.

“I think I am a well turned out individual, I’m in good shape, I dress well and people do say that I’ve got a fairly decent smile. I’m a bit of an entertainer and I like to make people laugh.”

The presenter, who regularly hangs out with sportsmen Anthony Joshua and Harry Kane for his job, is looking to win the affections of Hayley and Georgia.

Adam held all the power in last night's recoupling, and it was time to wave goodbye to Kendall! 👋 pic.twitter.com/MUixdu5ubR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 9, 2018

It seems he’ll have to fight off Frederick, who is also going in for beauty queen Hayley.

The sharp-tongued Plymouth model says he is a “born leader” and likes to be the centre of attention.

Ahead of going in, the blond-haired hopeful he said he fears that none of the girls will fancy him.

“I’m there to find the one. I know I’m not an ugly guy but you just don’t know whether they are going to fancy me. I’m a certain type, I’m blonde and fair. You ask a girl what her type is and they might say ‘dark, tall and handsome.’”

Love Island continues on ITV2.

- Press Association