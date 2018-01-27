McFly star Danny Jones and wife Georgia welcome baby Cooper Alf

McFly singer Danny Jones has become a father after his wife Georgia gave birth to their first child.

The musician, 31, shared the news on Instagram with a post of the baby’s foot.

He captioned it: “So overwhelmed with love, welcome to earth Cooper Alf Jones born today 1:36am.”

In the shot, the couple’s hands can be seen touching the newborn’s ankle and his hospital bracelet, reading Baby Jones, can be seen.

His wife shared the same picture, writing: “Words can’t describe the love we have for this tiny little human. So so happy to announce the arrival of our Gorgeous little Cooper Alf Jones – 1:36am – 27th Jan – 7lb 15oz.”

Jones added on Twiter: “Thanks for all the messages guys, @thegeorgiaedit is doing brilliant and she was ACE all the way through. so proud.”

Georgia previously revealed the baby was due on January 18, writing on Instagram: “So today is the day our little Mush is due… I’m feeling all kinds of emotions… excited, nervous, ready to meet baby but weirdly hoping I get to have my bump a little longer…. but above all, ready to love this little person with all my heart

The couple confirmed they were expecting in June 2017 and have been married since August 2014.