Matthew Wright thanks fans as he prepares to host last show

Fans have wished Matthew Wright well for the next “chapter” in his life – and some lie-ins – as he prepares to host the final episode of The Wright Stuff.

The 52-year-old is bowing out of the daily, morning current affairs show after 18 years, with the last one on Thursday.

Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine (Lauren Hurley/PA)

Radio 2 DJ Jeremy Vine will take over in September, when the Channel 5 programme will be renamed.

Wright, who has previously said that getting up at 3am to prepare for the show had taken its toll, tweeted: “A rare and lovely morning starts with all your lovely messages. Thanks a bundle”.

@PoppyOurRabbit wrote: “Don’t go. Move the programme to a later slot. No-one can fill your shoes.”

@PaddysMum2003 said: “Have a great show – lie-ins await you!!!”

@Damianbower1 wrote: “I want to say how much I’ve enjoyed your show Matthew!! Enjoy the next chapter”.

Wright announced his departure in May, saying it was due to the demands of presenting a daytime show and that it was time to try new things.

Director of programmes Ben Frow said at the time: “We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today.

“He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

Guest presenters will take Wright’s place until September.

- Press Association