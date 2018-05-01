Matthew Wright calls it a day on The Wright Stuff

Matthew Wright has quit his role as host of long-running show The Wright Stuff.

Despite being named after the star, Channel 5 said the programme will continue with another presenter.

Wright said it was time to try new projects.

The 52-year-old, who has presented the weekday show since its launch in September 2000, said: “After almost 18 glorious years on Channel 5 and with the show flying high in the ratings, I feel it’s time to depart and try my hand at something new.”

Channel 5 said it was too early to say what would happen to the name of the morning show.

The end of an era! After 18 glorious years @Matthew_Wright quits his ratings winning, Channel 5 show @5WrightStuff. At last, he won't have to go to bed at 8pm! Exciting times ahead! pic.twitter.com/vR1X1dds2z — Neil Reading PR (@NeilReadingPR) May 1, 2018

Director of programmes Ben Frow said: “We would like to thank Matthew for his passion, hard work and enthusiasm over the last 18 years and for making the show what it is today.

“He will be sorely missed and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

A replacement host is yet to be announced.

But stand-ins for Wright have included Richard Madeley and Anne Diamond.

Big, big announcement coming later btw.... — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) May 1, 2018

Wright hit the headlines several times during his time on The Wright Stuff.

The former journalist sparked controversy after hosting a TV debate entitled “Foxy Knoxy: Would Ya?”, discussing with panellists how Amanda Knox was “undeniably fit and loves wild sex”.

Earlier this year, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Iain Lee stormed off the set of The Wright Stuff after being consistently questioned about his marriage, saying “I’m so close to telling you to eff off and walking off right now.”

In 2011, Wright made comments about the death of a teenager which caused “considerable offence” to viewers.

His remarks prompted 2,358 complaints from viewers to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Wright took part in I’m A Celebrity… in 2013.

- Press Association