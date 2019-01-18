Matthew Broderick to make West End debut

Hollywood actor Matthew Broderick will make his West End debut in The Starry Messenger.

Broderick, who has won two Tony Awards for his Broadway roles, will star in the production by the Oscar-winning writer of Manchester By The Sea Kenneth Lonergan at Wyndham’s Theatre in London.

The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actor will star opposite Downton Abbey’s Elizabeth McGovern for a 13-week season from May 16.

Broderick previously appeared in the play in an Off Broadway production in 2009 as Mark, an astronomer at New York City’s Planetarium who is in the midst of a mid-life crisis.

Mark feels a closer connection to the starry sky than he does to his wife and, after a chance meeting with a young single mother, the stars appear to have aligned, but when a catastrophe rips through their lives, he is forced to re-evaluate his life.

Broderick, 56, is best known for his role as Ferris Bueller in the 1986 teen comedy film, as well as for voicing the adult Simba in Disney’s The Lion King and starring in both the film and Broadway productions of The Producers.

He won a Tony Award for Brighton Beach Memoirs in 1983, and another in 1995 for How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

