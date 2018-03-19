Matt Willis pays tribute to ‘rad’ wife Emma on her birthday

Matt Willis has paid a sweet tribute to wife Emma on her birthday, which is also the anniversary of the day he proposed.

The Busted singer surprised the 41-year-old with a trip to Venice, Italy, in memory of the day he asked her to marry him in 2007.

The 34-year-old musician shared a snap of Emma smiling over a dessert, with the words “Happy Birthday” scrawled on the plate in chocolate, and wrote alongside the picture on Instagram: “11 years ago today I asked this amazing woman to marry me. She got all embarrassed and then said yes.

“It was hands down The best thing that I ever did. She is Rad! Life with her is Rad! Peace xxx.”

Celebrity Big Brother and The Voice UK host Emma shared a message of her own.

Posting a picture of herself and Matt standing on a bridge, she wrote: “11 years ago today @mattjwillis surprised me with a birthday trip to Venice, where he proposed on this very bridge … this afternoon he surprised me again, and here we are revisiting the scene of the crime.

“Thank you for asking me babe, it was the easiest decision I ever made…”

The couple married in July 2008 after dating for three years.

They have three children together – daughters Isabelle and Trixie, and son Ace.