Matt LeBlanc dons wingsuit in high-energy trailer for new Top Gear series
Top Gear has teased its upcoming series with a trailer featuring supercars, Sri Lankan tuk-tuks and Matt LeBlanc in a wingsuit.
The 26th series of the BBC Two motoring show will see the team – led by Friends star LeBlanc – race to the top of a mountain in miniature 4X4s and tackle America’s Wild West in V8 sports cars.
LeBlanc, joined again by Chris Harris, Rory Reid and The Stig, will visit Norway, Sri Lanka and Spain in his last season fronting the long-running show.
Top Gear’s next series will see the arrival of two new presenters – former England cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness, who will join Harris in revamping the show.
The 60-second trailer sees the trio riding off-road in tuk-tuks, fording rivers in people carriers and causing chaos on a race track.
Teasing Top Gear’s return, the BBC told fans to expect stunning photography, state-of-the-art supercars and celebrity guests.
The series will consist of five hour-long episodes.
- Press Association
