Matt LeBlanc dons wingsuit in high-energy trailer for new Top Gear series

Top Gear has teased its upcoming series with a trailer featuring supercars, Sri Lankan tuk-tuks and Matt LeBlanc in a wingsuit.

The 26th series of the BBC Two motoring show will see the team – led by Friends star LeBlanc – race to the top of a mountain in miniature 4X4s and tackle America’s Wild West in V8 sports cars. Top Gear’s hosts will ride tuk-tuks on both land and sea (BBC/PA)

LeBlanc, joined again by Chris Harris, Rory Reid and The Stig, will visit Norway, Sri Lanka and Spain in his last season fronting the long-running show.

Top Gear’s next series will see the arrival of two new presenters – former England cricketer Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff and Take Me Out presenter Paddy McGuinness, who will join Harris in revamping the show. Chris Harris and Matt LeBlanc in a Bentley Continental GT (BBC/PA)

The 60-second trailer sees the trio riding off-road in tuk-tuks, fording rivers in people carriers and causing chaos on a race track.

Teasing Top Gear’s return, the BBC told fans to expect stunning photography, state-of-the-art supercars and celebrity guests.

The series will consist of five hour-long episodes.

