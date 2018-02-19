Matt LeBlanc and rumoured girlfriend step out for Top Gear screening

Top Gear host Matt LeBlanc has stepped out in public with his rumoured girlfriend Aurora Mulligan.

The pair were photographed at a Top Gear screening at the May Fair Hotel in London.

Former Friends star LeBlanc, 50, looked relaxed in jeans and a blazer while Top Gear producer Mulligan wore a short dress.

LeBlanc and Mulligan are thought to have been dating since 2016.

Chris Harris, Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid (Philip Toscano/PA)

Chris Harris, Rory Reid and The Stig were also at the screening of the motoring show, which returns to screens on February 25.