Matt Damon denies Trump-motivated move to Australia

A publicist for Matt Damon is batting away reports that the actor is moving to Australia because of anger towards US President Donald Trump.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper in Sydney had reported that Damon was buying a home in Byron Bay near actor Chris Hemsworth. The two recently appeared in Thor: Ragnarok together.

Damon spokeswoman Jennifer Allen said Damon has been to Australia a lot recently. But Damon has not bought a home there nor is he relocating there, she said.

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The New York Post’s Page Six gossip site, citing an unnamed source, said the Good Will Hunting and Jason Bourne star told friends and colleagues he wanted to leave the country because he disagrees with Mr Trump’s policies.

Ms Allen said: “He’s not moving out of the US.”

Damon has publicly supported Democrats, including Mr Trump’s rival in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton.