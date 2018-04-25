Mary Black is back on tour following illness

Mary Black has resumed her tour following an illness that left her hospitalized.

The singer was forced to postpone a string of dates on her tour due to illness that left her feeling “extremely weak” and confined to bed in St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin with shingles and an ear infection.

Thankfully, the singer has made a full recovery and today posted this update on her website:

"We're happy to announce that Mary has improved significantly over the last few days and she has decided to resume her tour as advertised, starting this weekend with the Landmark Hotel, Carrick on Shannon on Friday 27th and The Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on Saturday 28th."

"Next weekend she'll play The Millennium Theatre in Derry on May 4th and Town Hall Theatre in Galway May 5th," the statement added.

Black has been touring across the country promoting her new album, Mary Black Sings Jimmy MacCarthy.