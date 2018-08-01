Mary Berry heads to music festival for new quick-fix cooking series

Mary Berry travels across the world and visits a music festival for a new cooking series.

With the working title Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking, the BBC One programme will see the former Great British Bake Off star explore places that have mastered or inspired the best speedy cooking techniques.

The food writer and presenter headed to the medinas of Marrakesh, Morocco, the back streets of Rome, Italy, London’s West End and Dorset’s Camp Bestival to experience the flavours, techniques and excitement of different cuisines to inspire her own quick recipes.

⏱🍽 The nation’s favourite cook, Mary Berry, is back with quick fix recipes for new @BBCOne series: https://t.co/7bhW60Axcw pic.twitter.com/l5oXeIxHsX — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 1, 2018

Berry said: “Being in a rush will never be a problem again. If you’re in a hurry and don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen I can show you a world of delicious, quick dishes to tempt any taste buds.”

Berry last week took to the stage to embrace her inner rock star at Camp Bestival.

The 83-year-old showed off her drumming skills during Rick Astley’s set as she took time away from speaking to “festival foodies” for her new show.

The six-part series will be accompanied by a new book, Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking, which includes more than 100 recipes that can be created in minutes.

Mary Berry joined Rick Astley on stage (Camp Bestival/Gaelle Beri)

David Brindley, BBC head of commissioning, said: “Everyone wants to know how to make the most delicious food in the shortest possible time, and who better to show us than the doyenne of home cooking.

“This series promises some unforgettable moments – Mary venturing to Rome, Marrakesh, and of course, ending up on stage with Rick Astley as his drummer after cooking up a storm at a music festival. As if you couldn’t love her any more…”

- Press Association