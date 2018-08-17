Marvel Comics mogul Stan Lee gets restraining order against ex-adviser extended

Stan Lee’s restraining order against a former business manager has been extended for three years.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge approved the move, ordering Keya Morgan to stay away from the Marvel Comics mogul and his family.

The order makes permanent a previous temporary restraining order Mr Lee’s lawyers had received.

It is another step towards restoring stability for the 95-year-old, who has been the subject of a power struggle involving his daughter, Morgan, and others who sought roles in his life and business after the death of his wife last year.

Mr Lee’s lawyer Jonathan Freund said his family are pleased he can move forward without being bothered or harassed, and that his previously deteriorating health is improving.

Lawyer Alex Kessel said Morgan has never done anything harmful to Mr Lee and never will.

