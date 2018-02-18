Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards wins Best film; Disappointment for Saoirse Ronan

There have been mixed fortunes for the Irish at tonight's Bafta awards in London.

Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri landed the Best Film Award.

Martin McDonagh, Pete Czernin, Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand and Graham Broadbent with the BAFTA for Best Film in the press room at the EE British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, Kensington, London.

However, there was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan who missed out on the Best Actress gong.

That went to Frances Mc Dormand for her role in Three Billboards.

Earlier, stars arrived on the red carpet wearing black to highlight campaigns fighting harassment against women in the film industry.

Winner of the Best Actor award, for his role in the Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman, said change can only be a good thing.

- Digital Desk