Mark Wrights wants to start a family with wife Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright has revealed he wants to start a family with his wife, Michelle Keegan, and would be happy to have triplets.

The TV presenter – who this week made his debut hosting This Morning – has been living in Los Angeles for a year but admitted the move had made him homesick.

The 31-year-old, who married former Coronation Street actress Keegan, also 31, in 2015, wants to settle down and have children.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan married in 2015 (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the Sun Online, he said: “We say we’re going to try (for a baby) every year but something comes up with work. So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we’ll try next year.

“It’ll be around December or January, we’ll talk about it and we’ll go from there.

“With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I’m 31, we’re not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you’re getting two out of the way at once!

Mark Wright found fame while appearing on The Only Way Is Essex (Ian West/PA)

“Triplets would be even better! And if we have quadruplets we’d be laughing because we’d have them all in one go!”

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Wright spends much of his time in the US as a presenter on entertainment show Extra.

The job leads him to interview many big name celebrities and over the past 12 months he has shared pictures with stars including Kim Kardashian West, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Cruise.

Earlier this month he was back home in Essex but lamented the wet weather, complaining about getting caught in the rain.

He tweeted: “The idea of Sunset Boulevard for a little bit longer suddenly doesn’t feel too bad.”

- Press Association