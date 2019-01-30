Mark Wahlberg and Hugh Grant to attend Co Limerick golf tournament

Mark Wahlberg and Hugh Grant are the latest stars to announce their appearance at a golf tournament in Co Limerick next year.

The Hollywood actors have been added to the field for the 2020 JP McManus Pro-Am, a tournament for leading professional golfers and top name celebrities.

The two-day event will take place from July 6 to 7 at Adare Manor.

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Ryder Cup captain Pádraig Harrington and world number one Justin Rose are just some of the golfers already signed up to attend.

Tournament host JP McManus said he was thrilled the pair have agreed to play in the event.

“A key part of the Pro-Am is the celebrity amateur golfers who give up their time to support us and I’ve no doubt the spectators will be in for a treat when Mark and Hugh take to the fairways next year," he said.

"I thank them for their commitment and we’re looking forward to welcoming them, and many more players and spectators to Limerick next year.”

Charitable organisations in the mid-west will benefit from the Pro-Am.

Tickets for the event can be found here.