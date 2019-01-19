Mark Ronson hints at collaborative track with Camila Cabello

Mark Ronson has hinted about a collaborative track with Camila Cabello by posting a picture appearing to show the pair in a recording studio.

The producer and DJ, who has worked with the likes of Adele, Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, shared the image to Twitter and tagged the Cuban-American singer.

The 43-year-old accompanied the picture with a cryptic message that read “Feelings & Consequences”, which may hint at the name of a collaborative track.

The image also featured Californian songwriter Ilsey Juber, 32, who is credited on hits featuring artists such as Beyonce, Major Lazer and Martin Garrix.

Cabello, 21, was born in Havana and rose to prominence as a member of Fifth Harmony – a pop group formed on the second season of the American edition of The X Factor in 2012.

Havana, the lead single from her 2018 debut album, Camila, became a number one in the UK and the US.

