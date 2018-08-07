Mark Hamill: Replace Donald Trump’s star with one for Carrie Fisher

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has suggested Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame should be replaced by one for Carrie Fisher.

It comes after the West Hollywood City Council passed a resolution asking for the removal of the president’s marker on Hollywood Boulevard.

Hamill wrote on Twitter: “How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher.”

How about replacing it with someone who really earned it? Like @carrieffisher https://t.co/f1XMXanpWP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 6, 2018

The star has been defaced numerous times since Mr Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

He was awarded the star in 2007 for hosting The Apprentice.

On Monday a man was charged with vandalising it using a pickaxe on July 25.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, left the scene but turned himself into a police department the following day, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame was allegedly vandalised on July 25 (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Clay, from Glendale, California, is expected to be arraigned on August 15.

If convicted, Clay could face a possible maximum sentence of three years in jail.

Bail is recommended at 20 thousand US dollars (£15,400).

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollywood Station.

John Duran, mayor of West Hollywood, said the city council had “unanimously” passed a resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which controls the Walk Of Fame, to remove the star.

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) August 7, 2018

However, there are are currently no plans to get rid of the president’s marker on the famous pavement, the organisation said.

Leron Gubler, the president and chief executive of Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said: “Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting.

Statement from Leron Gubler, President/CEO Hollywood Chamber of Commerce regarding West Hollywood City ... https://t.co/KkhkBGuWgt — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) August 7, 2018

“As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

In October 2016, a man was filmed hitting the star with a sledgehammer while it has also been spray-painted and spat on.

- Press Association