Mark Hamill digs up Jimmy Kimmel's Walk of Fame star to make room for his own
Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but wanted to pick out his own spot,
But it turns out, it's right where Jimmy Kimmel's star lies.
What's a Jedi master to except dig that thing up!
Hamill will officially recieve his star outside the El Capitan Theatre today, and will be joined by Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford and creator George Lucas.
As well as being International Women's Day, March 8 will now be known to fans of the sci-fi franchise as Jedi Day.
