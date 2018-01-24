Mark E Smith of The Fall dies at the age of 60
Singer-songwriter Mark E Smith has died at the age of 60.
The musician, a founding member of The Fall, died at home on Wednesday morning.
His partner, Pam Van Damned, who is also the band’s manager, said in a statement: “It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E Smith.
“He passed this morning at home.
“A more detailed statement will follow in the next few days.
“In the meantime, Pam & Mark’s family request privacy at this sad time.”
Pam Van Damned
The Fall - manager
Last year the band were forced to cancel a string of shows due to Smith’s health.
