Marian Keyes and Tara Flynn team up for BBC radio series

Bestselling Irish novelist Marian Keyes has been commissioned by BBC Radio 4 to write a comedy series.

The new series on Radio 4 will be named 'Between Ourselves with Marian Keyes' and is based on pieces from her bestselling collections of essays 'Under the Duvet' and 'Making It Up As I Go Along'.

It will air in May 2019.

Marian Keyes

Each episode will be presented as a conversation with Irish comedian, writer and actor Tara Flynn.

"What an opportunity - I was delighted to be asked," Keyes said.

"I love Radio 4, so many great stories and storytellers - and now me.

It’ll be great fun to work with the fabulous Tara Flynn, too. We’ve so much in common and so much to talk about.

'Between Ourselves with Marian Keyes' will be produced by Steve Doherty for Giddy Goat productions, which also produces 'Meet David Sedaris'.

Tara Flynn

"It’s rare to find such imaginative storytelling, gripping life experiences and a hugely engaging personality wrapped up in one, tiny, beautifully-shoed package - but that’s what we have with Marian," said Doherty.

"I’m really looking forward to working with her and presenting her to the BBC Radio 4 audience."

This is the first time Keyes has been commissioned with her own series.

"We are thrilled that Radio 4 have commissioned "Between Ourselves" with Marian Keyes," said Louise Moore, managing director of Michael Joseph, which publishes Keyes.

Marian’s unique voice and humour alongside her genius for storytelling will be a treat for Radio 4 listeners.

Keyes is joining a host of names including Bridget Christie and Joanna Lumley in a new series of comedy commissions.