Mariah Carey’s son helps her announce new album
15/10/2018 - 18:38:18Back to Heathrow Showbiz Home
Mariah Carey enlisted her seven-year-old son to help announce a new album.
The chart diva, 48, posted a video on social media saying a new record – entitled Caution – would arrive next month.
The clip shows Carey and her son Moroccan walking down a large staircase.
CAUTION 🔥 NOVEMBER 16 pic.twitter.com/uZahorDGdZ— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 15, 2018
Carey says: “The name of my new album is Caution and when is it coming out?”
“November 16!” says her son, as Carey blows a kiss to the camera.
The singer is also mother to Moroccan’s twin sister Monroe.- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here