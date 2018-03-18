Mariah Carey teases new album with St Patrick's Day Instagram

Mariah Carey has teased fans eagerly awaiting new music with an Instagram of herself in a recording studio.

The diva has been recording material for her 15th studio album, her first since 2014's Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse.

Wearing a dark green dress, the singer posed for the camera in front of a display of St Patrick's Day balloons arranged behind her microphone.

"Pon de studio Happy St. Patrick's Day! #happystpatricksday," the post said.

Earlier in the day, the Carey posted an adorable photo of her dog all dressed up in a top hat and green beads for the occasion.

The top hat and caption both read: "I'm a wee bit Irish".

