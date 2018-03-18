Mariah Carey teases new album with St Patrick's Day Instagram
18/03/2018 - 13:18:00Back to Showbiz Home
Mariah Carey has teased fans eagerly awaiting new music with an Instagram of herself in a recording studio.
The diva has been recording material for her 15th studio album, her first since 2014's Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse.
Wearing a dark green dress, the singer posed for the camera in front of a display of St Patrick's Day balloons arranged behind her microphone.
"Pon de studio Happy St. Patrick's Day! #happystpatricksday," the post said.
Earlier in the day, the Carey posted an adorable photo of her dog all dressed up in a top hat and green beads for the occasion.
The top hat and caption both read: "I'm a wee bit Irish".
PA & Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here