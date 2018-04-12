Mariah Carey has revealed she has bipolar disorder: Tips from a doctor on living with the condition

Mariah Carey has spoken out for the first time about her struggle with bipolar disorder, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2001.

The US singer told People magazine that she is currently in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II disorder. This is less severe than bipolar I, but is still characterised by periods of depression and hypomania (a less extreme version of mania).

According to the NHS, “Unlike simple mood swings, each extreme episode of bipolar disorder can last for several weeks (or even longer), and some people may not experience a ‘normal’ mood very often.”

The singer has opened up about her struggles with the condition (Danny Lawson/PA)

Carey explained to the magazine: “I’m just in a really good place right now, where I’m comfortable discussing my struggles with bipolar II disorder. I’m hopeful we can get to a place where the stigma is lifted from people going through anything alone. It can be incredibly isolating. It does not have to define you and I refuse to allow it to define me or control me.”

I'm honestly choked up. When someone like Mariah Carey, an actual icon, is open about her diagnosis and treatment, it's massively important and potentially lifesaving. Thank you Mariah. 🦋 https://t.co/hy2chkRS78 — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) April 11, 2018

The highs and lows of the disorder are intense and can seriously interfere with your day-to-day life, so seeking help is important.

Pablo Vandenabeele, Bupa’s clinical director of mental health says: “It’s positive to see people have become more comfortable talking about their mental health, in part this is thanks to high profile figures openly discussing theirs. I hope this is another step towards more people seeking support that they may need and opening up the much-needed conversation about bipolar.”

Thank you @MariahCarey for sharing your story about living with bipolar II in @people mag. It’s bravery and courage like yours that can make such an impact for all of us who struggle and seek to thrive and not just survive. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 11, 2018

Vandenabeele has shared his five tips for living with bipolar disorder…

1. Talk about your condition

“Mental health isn’t something to be ashamed or embarrassed about. Talking to your loved ones about your condition can help them to support you. As bipolar is a chronic condition, if friends and family are aware of the signs that you’re becoming unwell, they will be able to ensure you seek medical help at an earlier stage.”

2. Try to manage your stress

“Too much pressure can contribute to you going into a manic state, or falling into depression. If you’re approaching a particularly busy time at work or in your personal life, think about how you can manage this to avoid becoming overly stressed.”

Mental health is such an important topic and it’s life threatening if you can’t find help. I hope Mariah’s story helps others. https://t.co/yJFZe2aVfZ — Ira Madison III (@ira) April 11, 2018

3. Develop a plan with your doctor

“It’s important to work with your doctor or mental health specialist to create a plan specific to managing your condition. This may also include developing some pre-prepared statements to explain to those around you, as it can be hard to find the words to express how you’re feeling when you’re not well.”

4. Find the right medication

“Some bipolar medications can cause side-effects such as drowsiness at certain times of the day, which can be inconvenient for your schedule. Working with your doctor to discuss your day-to-day life can allow you to manage the medication to fit in with your lifestyle.”

one of the biggest stars in the world talking openly about her mental health 🙌🏾 https://t.co/iywfuYleKR — G🧜🏾‍♀️ (@oneofthosefaces) April 11, 2018

5. Try not to drink too much

“Alcohol consumption can significantly affect your mood, so try to avoid drinking to excess – and don’t be tempted to self-medicate or to stop taking your medications without speaking to your doctor first.”